Overcrowded: Berkeley Animal Center in need of foster families and those looking to adopt

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The animal shelter in Berkeley County is well over capacity and they need your help in giving dogs and cats a furr-ever home.

The Berkeley Animal Center had nearly 50% of their total capacity come into the shelter on Monday.

“It has been a very rough morning at the Berkeley County Animal Shelter. Yesterday, we brought in 19 dogs and two horses,” said Olivia Whitehurst, president of the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center.

That was because of two separate incidents which brought the animals to the shelter.

“One was the owner – and our prayers are with the family – the owner passed away yesterday and left us with seven dogs and two horses,” said Whitehurst. “Then, last night, we had 14 animals – all coon hunting dogs – were actually found on Highway 52 around the Strawberry area.”

Two of the dogs had been struck by cars and died before the other twelve were rescued.

19 new dogs in a shelter with only 41 indoor kennels. The shelter is working to keep dogs in pop-up shelters and a few of them must stay outside.

“Right now, we need more than we’ve ever needed before, we need fosters,” said Whitehurst.

They will provide medical care and even food to foster families. They just need volunteers to foster a dog at their home until they can be adopted.

The center also needs adoptions and donations of food or money, and volunteers to clean up or walk dogs outside.

Whitehurst said the shelter will have more capacity soon, but that is why they need donations now more than ever.

“We are building a brand-new animal shelter, and we will have a soft opening in June of next year,” she said.

You can help by visiting https://animalcenter.berkeleycountysc.gov or https://www.friendsofberkeleyanimalcenter.com