Overgrown grass, shrubs causing dangerous conditions on rural Berkeley County roadways

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people in rural Berkeley County say they are concerned about how high some of the grass and weeds are getting along area roadways.

Many of you reached out to News 2 asking for us to investigate the issue.

On E. Church St., which is Highway 17 A, the shrubbery on the side of the roadblocks one stop sign. This can be very dangerous when your view is obstructed.

“We’ve had several accidents there just in the past month because of this issue,” said Deputy Fire Chief Raymond Munn with the Macedonia Fire Department.

Berkeley County maintains about 200 miles of county roads. They sent us a statement that says in part, “The county’s goal is to cut grass in those areas, on county-maintained roads, 2-3 times per year… If the county receives a complaint about a specific location on a county road, we will send a supervisor out to that location to make sure it is not a sight issue that needs to be immediately addressed.”

The State Department of Transportation maintains state roads.

Their spokesman said they cut the grass, “six times per year on the interstate and rural roads are cut four times per year.” A contractor does that work.

Some areas that are in a city or town are cut more often because the municipality cuts it. They are going to have someone stop by the highway 17-A and E. Church Street intersection to look at it.

There’s a lot of work that needs to be done clearing brush in rural Berkeley County. In the meantime, you’re just going to have to be very careful.