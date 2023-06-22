GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department (GCFD) responded early Thursday morning to a house fire on Annette Drive.

According to GCFD, crews arrived shortly before 4:00 a.m. and found fire coming from an attached outbuilding on the back of a single-family home.

The residents got out safely and crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

While the fire was mostly contained to one room, other areas in the house did suffer some smoke damage.

Officials said it appears the fire originated in the laundry room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.