BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to an overturned truck on College Park Road in Berkeley County.

Officials say a crane overturned at the intersection of College Park Road and Trinity Place in Goose Creek around 2:00 p.m.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, SC Highway Patrol, Caromie Fire Dept & State Transport Police are on scene.

No lanes are closed, but motorists should expect traffic delays.