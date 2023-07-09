MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of a longtime and popular Moncks Corner barbecue restaurant has passed away.

“To our friends of Music Man’s BBQ, it is with tremendous sadness that we have to say that our owner, Gene Cribb, passed away this morning peacefully at home with his family by his side,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Hundreds of customers spent the day sharing kind words and offering condolences to the family and restaurant on its Facebook page after learning of Cribb’s passing.

“This town has lost a fine man. Gene always (had) a smile and kind word to share with everyone. My deepest sympathy and prayers for his family and all who loved him,” said one user.

“Mr. Gene will be missed by so many. He has left his legacy in this town,” added another. “Love, prayers and condolences to your family, friends and the staff at Music Man.”

Music Man’s BBQ reopened its East Railroad Avenue restaurant in October 2021 after it suffered significant damage during a fire nearly a year prior.