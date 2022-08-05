BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail.

Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the packages.

Investigators became suspicious when all of the packages looked the same, but were addressed to several inmates at the jail.

The packages were mailed on Saturday from the same location; however, the return addresses included multiple lawyers in different areas of the Lowcountry including Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

“The packages were intercepted. We actually went through everything with inmates and advised them the packages were confiscated and we’re still investigating it at this time with some arrests in the future,” said Det. Scott Vaughn with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said this is not uncommon. We’re told they typically find items like this every six months in the mail at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Investigators believe they know who is responsible for sending the contraband to the jail.