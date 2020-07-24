Page’s Okra Grill announces new food truck location in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Page’s Okra Grill is coming to Moncks Corner!

The popular Lowcountry restaurant which provides scratch-made southern cuisine, announced on Facebook that it acquired some property in Moncks Corner for a food truck.

You can find them serving up hot meals at 219 Carolina Avenue.

The food truck will be at its new spot Friday evening beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Page’s Okra Grill has a building located on Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and operates another food truck in the Nexton community on Brighton Park Blvd.