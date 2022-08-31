BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of students who attend Berkeley Preparatory Academy said they are concerned about the lack of school zone markings along Black Tom Road.

Ashley Murray has four children and a sister who attends Berkeley Prep. But the road in front of the school backs up with cars as parents arrive to pick their kids up. They believe it is an accident waiting to happen.

“DOT will not give us a school zone,” she said. “They will not give us a flashing light, nothing- we have dump trucks flying past us every single day. Trying to turn left is dangerous, turning right is dangerous. I’ve called DOT, other moms have called DOT. They flat out told us they will do nothing.”

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Wednesday. They provided the following statement:

“We establish school zones when a school’s driveway ties directly into a SCDOT roadway or if the school grounds front the roadway and walkers are accessing the grounds due to that road frontage. Neither of these is the case at this school. The school driveway ties into Bee Tree Blvd (a private development roadway).”

SCDOT went on to say, “Many schools use an officer with active blue lights to direct traffic during these congested times, which could be considered here.”

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource officer needs to be at the school itself to handle incidents that might happen. They said other schools hire off-duty deputies to direct traffic in front of their schools.

Berkeley Prep, they said, could do the same.

“I mean it’s dangerous. Trucks fly past this road- they don’t know there’s a school here,” said Murray.

For now, there is no permanent solution to the problem. News 2 will keep you updated on possible plans for extending safety to students along Black Tom Road.