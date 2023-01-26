BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools.

Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently.

“It seems like ever since the kids went back to school from COVID, it’s just been a progressing situation with fights, guns, drugs,” said parent Justin Mills.

Mills’ son graduated from Timberland High – he now has two daughters attending the school.

“Within the last month, Timco and Evans called and reported that they found a gun in one of the student’s book bags, and it was rectified. But just this week alone they’ve had five to six fights already,” he said.

Mills said he kept both of his daughters home on Thursday out of concern.

“And the reason why I, along with several other parents, kept their children home today was because there were some threats that there was going to be some retaliation,” he explained.

Timberland High School principal Tim Evans sent News 2 a statement that says in part:

“Unfortunately, my administration has had to address three student altercations on campus across two days. It is understandable why parents are expressing concern as this is atypical for our school and is not indicative of the culture we have established,” said Principal Tim Evans.

Evans also left a message for parents Thursday morning regarding social media posts or threats.

“At this time, there is no evidence that there is any credible threat to Timberland High.

As we know, these social media posts cause concern among our school community, we will have additional law enforcement officers and district security and emergency management personnel on our campus today,” the message read.

Evans said if parents have any concerns, he will be glad to answer any questions if they reach out to him directly.