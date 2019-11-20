Parents frustrated over school bus issues in Berkeley County, district blames driver shortage

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Frustrated parents in Berkeley County reached out to News 2 regarding a school bus issue in Spring Grove Plantation – they say their children are simply not getting to school on time.

“My house is like the neighborhood house around here; everybody comes here all the time,” said Robin Rader.

Rader says many of those neighborhood kids, including her own, are not getting to school on time.

“They have no time to eat breakfast before they have to start class,” she said. “One of my granddaughters goes to middle school this year- so far Crystal has 36 what they call bus tardies.”

Abu Abdullateef is also frustrated. “Well it’s kind like all of the neighbors around here were concerned about the school always marking the kids tardy, I think my son has about 14 tardies.”

In a statement to News 2, the Berkeley County School District said in part: “There is a nationwide bus driver shortage. Delays experienced are a result of this shortage and inefficient bus routes. We currently have approximately 40 bus driver vacancies.”

The district held two meetings in Cane Bay and Moncks Corner to inform parents about the problem.

“It’s ridiculous. And all the parents around here are frustrated. One of the mothers down the road is late for work every day, you know, because she waits for her kids to get on the bus- so now she’s late for work.”

Of course, not having enough school bus drivers is constantly an issue and the district is always looking to fill those positions.