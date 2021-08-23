Parents protesting Berkeley County School District’s lack of mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several parents are protesting the Berkeley County School District’s lack of face mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 surge within the community.

Parents gathered outside the district’s office in Moncks Corner on Monday to protest what they call is an absence of a mask mandate and to protect all students and keep the schools open.

Organizers of the event say Berkeley County parents and community leaders “are tired of the divisive politicization around mask mandates.”

“There is a large contingent of people who express their opinions about “freedoms” and it is time for the others in the community to make their voices heard as well,” said organizers.

They hope Monday’s peaceful protest will allow the district’s superintendent and school board members to “feel the frustration of the community” and compel them to act.

Last week, we reported some high schools in Berkeley County were moving to eat their lunches in classrooms due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.