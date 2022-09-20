BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents are raising concerns about safety at Philip Simmons High School in Berkeley County.

It comes after two students were arrested and charged for having three guns on campus last week. It was followed by what the district said were rumors regarding other safety matters on Monday.

One parent reached out to News 2 with frustrations over the lack of communication between the schools and parents during these types of incidents.

She also wants the school to increase security and install metal detectors, which she believes would have prevented the students from bringing those guns to school on Friday.

“Not one student has an ID, which doesn’t prevent a student from another school from entering the school. I’ve picked up my daughter on several occasions- they buzz me in, I write my name down and they hand her off to me, no ID from me, no questions asked.”

The mom said her daughter contacted her during the incident Friday when law enforcement found guns at the school, but the information from the school was emailed much later.

“I just think there’s a lack of communication. The more we know, the more we can talk to our kids so that they feel safe when they go.”

I reached out to the Berkeley County School District. They said the district has not used ID cards for many years. They do not have the staff to operate metal detectors, but there are additional effective security measures they are taking.

The district said they sent messages to parent phones basically as soon as they can physically produce those messages after the school is put on lockdown. Then additional information is sent out later via email.

This mom said she would also like more details about changes being made to prevent problems like this in the future.

“More of ‘oh, the staff did a great job,’ which they did- I commend them for that but it needs to go beyond that. We need to prevent this from even happening in the future. You know, enough is enough. If you had more precautions, in the beginning, we wouldn’t have had the last three situations we had at that one school.”