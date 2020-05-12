Parents to protest BCSD school board over handling of overcrowding issues in Cane Bay

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents who live in the Cane Bay community of Berkeley County are very upset with how the Berkeley County School District is handling overcrowding issues at Cane Bay Elementary.

They plan on holding a protest at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“We chose Cane Bay specifically, very specifically, because of the school system,” said on parent attending the protest.

It was a common theme.

“We moved here four years ago from West Ashley specifically for the schools,” said another.

“I have three children. I have a rising first grader and then a daughter who should be going to kindergarten next year, and then a two-year-old,” said mom Adrienne Held.

“The 4-year-old’s extremely excited,” said parent Melinda Rindlisbach. “Every time we pass Cane Bay Elementary she says ‘is that my school,’ and we’d like to give her a definite yes.”

But thanks to rezoning and a new lottery system, there is no guarantee where their kids will go to school.

Parents started an online petition and a Facebook group against the changes. Now, they are taking their concerns to the school board meeting.

Melissa Stephens says the rezoning rules do not make sense.

“The house being built right next to me, they’re going to have children there, you’re not even going to be able to be eligible for Cane Bay schools. They’re going to have to go to Whitesville,” she said.

Some parents are not even eligible to apply for the lottery, as some areas of Cane Bay have been rezoned out of Cane Bay schools altogether.

“There’s a lot of things that we are frustrated about. We’re frustrated about the rezoning here and there’s some parents who just found out in the last week that they’ve been rezoned to Whitesville, said Rindlisbach.

They do not dispute the fact that changes have to be made.

“What we are disputing is that Berkeley County knew that Cane Bay was blowing up with homes. That this area needed additional schools, and for all of these years nobody’s done anything about it. It’s been brought up numerous times over and over again.”

Rindlisbach says changes need to be made by the school board, or they will change the school board members. She said there are several people in Cane Bay who plan to run for school board themselves to fight the changes.