Pastors and community leaders bringing awareness to homeless in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Grace Impact Development Center has partnered with Moncks Corner A.M.E Church, Wesley U.M. Church and Grace R.E. Church to address the issue of homelessness in Berkeley County.

Currently, in the fastest growing county in South Carolina and top 35 fastest growing county in the country, there are no shelters for persons experiencing homelessness.

The pastors and community leaders will be giving out sleeping bags on Monday, January 24th starting at 6:00 p.m. at 52 Station across from the Berkeley County Office Building.

Additionally, the three pastors will be speaking across the street at the Berkeley County Council Meeting that evening to address with council and request funding for a proposed Security Village.

Pastor Darien Jones of Moncks Corner A.M.E. Church believes, “We have a responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable among us; everyone regardless of their background deserves safe housing.”

After the meeting, the pastors will sleep outside for the next three nights and serve breakfast in the morning to those in need.