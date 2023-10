BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Jeep on Red Bank Road shortly after midnight Sunday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Garwood Road around 12:41 a.m.

The driver of a 2006 Jeep SUV struck and injured the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to Trident Hospital via EMS where they died.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.