BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A pedestrian has died after being fatally struck by a tractor-trailer in Berkeley County Monday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened around 10:55 p.m. on Black Tom Road near Cane Bay Boulevard.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2015 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling south on Black Tom Road when it struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the roadway.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

SCHP is investigating.