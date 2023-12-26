BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened on Howe Hall Road near Addison Drive, approximately half a mile north of Goose Creek.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said two pedestrians were standing on the right side of the roadway when they were struck by a 2007 Chevrolet pick up that was disabled in a ditch.

One of the pedestrians died, according to Glover. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

SCHP is investigating.