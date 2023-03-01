BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Berkeley County on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

According to SCHP, the collision happened on private property off Robbin Street near Goose Creek around 6:10 p.m.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on the property when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

An investigation is underway.