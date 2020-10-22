Pedestrian killed during fatal hit and run in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal hit and run that left a pedestrian deceased Wednesday night on US-52.

According to the SCHP, the incident occurred at 7:50 p.m. on US-52 near Blanding Rd. A pedestrian and an unknown vehicle were traveling west on US-52 when the unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2016 Honda SUV after being in the roadway from the first hit.

Authorities say that the unknown vehicle that first struck the pedestrian fled the scene of the accident and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with help from the SCHP MAIT team.

Anyone with any information on the incident can call the SCHP at 843-953-6010.