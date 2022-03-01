BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle collision that happened Monday night on US-52 in Bonneau.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said that a pedestrian was killed near Lexi Lane after being hit by three vehicles traveling on US-52.

A 2008 Crown Victoria, 2018 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2020 Kia Rio were all involved in the collision, Lee said.

The accident happened around 10:37 p.m. and the victim has not been identified as of yet.

An investigation by SCHP is underway.