BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles Thursday night in Berkeley County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a 2019 GMC pickup and 2012 Honda sedan were traveling west on Jedburg Road, about five miles from Summerville, when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m.

Trooper Bolt said the drivers in both the pickup and sedan were not injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.