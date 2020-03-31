Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 35 in Berkeley County, Highway Patrol says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening on Highway 35 in Berkeley County.

Troopers say a Chevy pickup truck hit a pedestrian as that person tried to cross the roadway.

The crash caused a Toyota Corolla to swerve and hit a mailbox and a third vehicle ran over the pedestrian.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers say no charged have been filed and no one was taken to the hospital.