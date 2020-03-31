Live Now
COVID-19: Tracking the coronavirus in the United States

Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 35 in Berkeley County, Highway Patrol says

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening on Highway 35 in Berkeley County.

Troopers say a Chevy pickup truck hit a pedestrian as that person tried to cross the roadway.

The crash caused a Toyota Corolla to swerve and hit a mailbox and a third vehicle ran over the pedestrian.

Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers say no charged have been filed and no one was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES

Trending Stories