Pedestrian seriously injured during early morning crash on US 52 in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on US 52 in Goose Creek early Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department, officers responded to an area of Highway 52 near the twin bridges around 6:12 a.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

Officers say a 40-year-old man was in the median of Highway 52 when he attempted to cross the roadway and was struck by oncoming traffic.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital in critical condition.

No citations have been issued at this time. An investigation is on-going.