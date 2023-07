BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian is dead after reportedly lying in the roadway Friday night on US 17A.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Toyota sedan was traveling north on US 17A S Live Oak Drive at 10:00 p.m. it struck a pedestrian lying in the road.

Reports say the pedestrian died on the scene and he driver of the vehicle was not injured.

SCHP is investigating.