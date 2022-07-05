GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Goose Creek is offering residents a chance to honor military veterans with personalized bricks at John McCants Veterans Park.

Each brick will be engraved with up to three lines which can include a name or message. Each line can contain up to 14 characters, including spaces.

Bricks are available for purchase until July 31 for $100 each.

The park opened in November 2021 and is named for John McCants, a U.S. Army veteran and the first African-American elected to the Goose Creek City Council.

All orders must be placed online here.