Petition for teachers with one pathway gains traction ahead of BCSD meeting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday night, Berkeley County parents will bring concerns over constant class structure changes to school leaders. They said their kids are unable to stay focused and teachers are becoming more stressed.

The petition for BCSD Educators to only be teaching one pathway, rather than dual pathways will bring supporting educators all the way from the way from Columbia.

Melissa Soule, a BCSD Parent and Former Teacher for the district said, she’s seen her friends struggle as teachers doing both in person and online live teaching at the same time. While teachers can’t speak out without fear of losing their jobs, Soule can.

They should not be doing that, it’s not fair to the students, it’s not fair to the teachers. Nobody is getting a quality education at this point. Nobody is having a quality work environment, it’s not fair. So what we want from them is for the district office and for the school board to say you only need to teach one, and that’s it. Melissa Soule, BCSD Parent/ Former Teacher

The district said they announced earlier on Tuesday the proposal to bring back ‘Teacher Work Days’ and expect it to pass. However, Soule said one day a week will not be enough while continuing to do two separate jobs for the pay of one.

Gerald Stinson, BCSD District 5 Candidate said, he’s spoken to many teachers and parents that have expressed similar concerns. He said, while the district has done their best in unprecedented times—it’s time to take another look at their format.

Take a pause, and look at it, talk to our teachers, and maybe we go in a different direction because I feel the frustration, I know the frustration of our teachers, and our parents and our students of having to do both at the same time. Gerald Stinson, BCSD District 5 Candidate

Despite this, the district said in part, while there are challenges adjusting to this new instructional delivery model, school principals say teachers’ comfort levels with the delivery model is increasing weekly. The district went on to say they are extremely proud of and thankful for BCSD teachers.

We’ll be continuing to monitor this meeting both on air and online.

