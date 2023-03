GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Several pets were rescued during an overnight house fire in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Carter Drive where they found heavy fire conditions through the roof of a two-story home.

Fire officials said several animals were saved and reunited with the homeowner.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

Photo courtesy Goose Creek Fire Dept. Photo courtesy Goose Creek Fire Dept.

Several surrounding agencies provided assistance.