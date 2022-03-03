BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An outage is impacting phone services in Berkeley County, including Berkeley County 911.

Home Telecom said Thursday they are experiencing an outage that is affecting phone services. “Our technicians are working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Officials with Berkeley County Government said their phone lines are down because of the outage – that includes Berkeley County 911.

Berkeley County said all 911 calls are being routed to the Goose Creek 911 center until further notice.