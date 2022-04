BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Tuesday hosted a Special Olympics event for middle and high school students throughout the district.

Nearly 300 participants from ten different schools gathered at Cane Bay High School for the event.

Those who performed well will have the opportunity to advance to the state-level Special Olympics.

BCSD said that the event was in celebration of the nearly 5,000 special-needs students district wide.