Photos: BCSD staff begins vaccinations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff with the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Thursday began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the district’s first vaccine clinic.

Nearly 300 doses of the J&J vaccine were administered. Another 240 appointments are scheduled for Friday.

The event was in partnership with Fetter Health Care.

BCSD has also partnered with Liberty Doctors to administer Pfizer vaccines to employees who prefer the two-dose method.

Superintendent Eddie Ingram said that the day was emotional, noting “so much has happened since we began to first feel the effects of this pandemic a year ago.”