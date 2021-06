BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Animal Center on Monday held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand opening.

Spread out among the 11,500-square-foot facility are a main building, intake kennels, adoption kennels, fenced in yards, horse pastures, and a pig/goat pen. It can hold up to 200 animals inside, in addition to animals like horses, pigs, and goats outside.

The facility is located on county-owned property at 131 Central Berkeley Drive.