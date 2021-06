Photo courtesy: Jill Johnston Kirar

Photo courtesy: Amanda Isom

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – YIKES! Someone lost their boat Tuesday morning while traveling in Berkeley County.

It happened near the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 17A.

Witnesses say the boat owner was attempting to make a turn when the boat slid off the trailer. They say he immediately pulled into a nearby gas station to get the boat back onto the trailer.

It’s unclear if the boater was able to enjoy a day on the water.