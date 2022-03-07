HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cainhoy Fire Department on Monday responded to an afternoon wildfire in the Huger area.

According to the fire department, the call came in shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Via Cainhoy Fire Dept.

Crews reported “a large fire in the woods at the end of Baldwin Corner Road, extending North of Construction Road and Old Hagan Avenue.”

Firefighters worked to protect nearby structures and get the blaze under control. They used plows to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding brush.

The scene was cleared around 5:00 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, there have been over 100 wildfires statewide over the past week. A red flag fire alert has been issued for the entire state and several counties have issued burn bans.