Photos: Goose Creek neighborhood celebrates Autism Awareness Month

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Goose Creek neighborhood are shining a light on autism for Autism Awareness Month.

News 2 viewer Tracy Merithew shared these photos of luminaries throughout her neighborhood. According to Merithew’s daughter, nine children in their neighborhood have autism.

Merithew has three children, two of which are on the spectrum.

Merithew’s middle daughter is not on the spectrum, but she made this video showing appreciation for all of the support her neighborhood gave her siblings, and kids like them.