Photos: Goose Creek Police Department searching for suspect in barber shop shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Wednesday identified Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson (24) as the suspect in a July 3 homicide at Cream of The Crop Barbershop and Salon on Red Bank Road.

Jefferson is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is 5’08” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Spectrum Road in Summerville.

Officers are also looking for Jefferson’s car, which is a white sedan with SC license plate QDS224.

GCPD says that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call GCPD at (843) 863-5200.