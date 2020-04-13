PHOTOS: Heavy storm damage reported in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy damage can be seen across Moncks Corner after severe weather moved through the area.

Storm Team 2 tracked that weather, which included a tornado warning, as a strong line of severe storms ripped through the region.

News 2’s Raymond Owens shared photos of heavy damage to homes and trees in the Fairlawn community early Monday morning and along Old Highway 52.

A man who was inside his home during what is believed to have been a tornado said they heard loud boom and saw trees crashing as the storm moved through.