GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department (GCFD) on Thursday rescued a man stuck up to his waist in mud near St. James Avenue.

The man was crossing the road in front of Publix when he sunk into soft mud in the median.



Via GCFD

Crews used a ladder and backboard to free him and gave him and his wife a ride home.

No injuries were reported.