BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultire will be closed for two days in March to undergo routine maintenance.

The lock, which is at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station, will be out of service on March 21 for a routine inspection.

It will be out of service again on March 29 for routine maintenance.

Officials said that the date of the maintenance may change, and updates will be posted at this link.