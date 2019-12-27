Plumbers slammed after the holidays; How to avoid a costly fix

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- The day after Christmas is notoriously busy for plumbers. When family is in town, having a backed up toilet or clogged drain can seem like a nightmare.

Pink Plumbing’s phone has been ringing off the hook all day. Plumber Chris Sell says it’s typically this crazy during the holidays.

“I’ve been down 26 back and forth from North Charleston to Charleston, probably 3 or 4 times today,” says Sell while working on his 6th call of the day.

A backed-up septic tank left a Moncks Corner resident without any use of their toilets. With multiple relatives visiting; they needed help as soon as possible.

Sell says that the issue had been building over time, however, the spike of usage was most likely the tipping point. After hours of digging, snaking, and sawing pipes; could this have been avoided?

“Most of the time when we clean these out, it’s brown paper towels,” says Sell. “They clog these things up non-stop. That’s one of the worst things to put down there.”

His advice for avoiding toilet issues includes: no paper towels, no flushable wipes, no feminine products. “The only thing that should go through there is toilet paper,” he says.

Another common problem that plumbers will see during this time of year is garbage disposals. Sells claims he’s cleaned just about everything out of disposals over the years.

“Throw big stuff out. They’re really designed to chew up small stuff. I’ve seen people throwing whole potatoes,” says Sell.

Here is a recap of the do’s and don’ts of flushing and disposing:

Following these few simple tips can help save a lot of trouble during the holiday season.