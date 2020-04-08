Police: 19-year-old killed in suspected accidental shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Goose Creek say a 19-year-old was killed during a suspected accidental shooting in the Hayden Ponds subdivision Tuesday night.

Capt. Tom Hill with the Goose Creek Police Department said officers responded to a home on Nandina Drive where they located the victim just before 9:50 p.m.

Officers say six people, including the suspected shooter, were located on scene.

The suspected shooter told police they were attempting to show the victim how to clean the weapon and failed to ensure the weapon was cleared of ammunition, which resulted in the discharge of a round that was left in the chamber, according to a report from Goose Creek PD.

Police say the case is actively under investigation. No other details were provided.