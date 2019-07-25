Police: 2 charged in Hanahan double homicide

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 23rd, the Hanahan Police Department with assistance from the North Charleston Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile for Obstruction of Justice in connection to the double homicide which took place on July 19th on Corner Avenue.

According to the Hanahan Police Department’s Facebook post, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, authorities arrested 19-year-old Raquan Hughes of Goose Creek for Accessory to Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Obstruction of Justice.

Authorities stated that Hughes is currently being housed in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

This is still an active and on-going investigation and additional information will be released as this investigation progresses.