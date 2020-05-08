Police: 24-year-old injured in shooting on Horne Street in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Moncks Corner early Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Mark Fields with the Moncks Corner Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Horne Street around 10:43 a.m. after callers reported hearing multiple gun shots to 911.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael McKelvey, 24, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

McKelvey was transported to Trident Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Capt. Fields said witnesses reported seeing a white 4-door sedan with tinted windows driving on Horne Street firing from the vehicle.

Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle, but could not locate it. Police say it was last seen heading north on Highway 52,

Anyone with information should contact the Moncks Corner Police Department.