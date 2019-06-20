Police: 4 men apprehended after authorities locate stolen property in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Berkeley and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Law Enforcement Division executed a search warrant on an area of land located in the Windwood area of Berkeley County.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the search was a result of investigations conducted by these agencies into stolen property said to be on the premises.

Authorities stated during the search, a high value commercial hot water pressure washer that was stolen from Colleton County along with a trailer identified as being utilized in the theft of the pressure washer.

Detectives located a CASE brand backhoe tractor with its identification plates removed.

Officials stated that the backhoe was taken by law enforcement for further identification.

The four males on the scene were arrested as a result of the search.

Jack G. Howard Jr. was charged with Possession of Stolen Property valued $2,000 – $10,000. The three remaining individuals; Leslie Driggers Jr., Kenneth R. Ward Jr., and Dwayne E. Woodruff were arrested on narcotics-related charges.