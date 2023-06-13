Susan Carol Grady, 62, was last heard from on June 11, 2023 (Moncks Corner Police Department)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- The Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing this week.

Susan Carol Grady was last heard from on June 11. Authorities said a text message sent from her phone indicated that she was with a friend named Jarrett, but she has not been heard from since.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes.

Grady currently lives in Moncks Corner but could be anywhere, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Grady’s whereabouts is asked to contact Berkeley County Dispatch at 843-719-4169.