Police arrest suspect who attempted armed robbery at Summerville Beer and Tobacco Outlet

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced that the man sought for the attempted armed robbery, at the Summerville Beer and Tobacco Outlet located in Summerville, has been captured.

21-year-old Xavier Melendez Mulero has been arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, according to officials.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated that the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip, yesterday, regarding the identification of Mulero. The tipster provided the Mulero’s full name, date of birth and current location. Once Detectives could positively identify Mulero, warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Detectives along with a K-9 Unit, members of the Warrants Division and members of the C.A.T. team went to a residence on Birch Wood Drive in Moncks Corner. Officials advised that the address was for an abandoned trailer that Mulero was using to hide out in while he was trying to skip town. The house was searched and cleared with no sign of Mulero.

The Sheriff’s Office then spoke to several neighbors, who advised deputies to check a nearby home on Birch Wood Drive.

Detectives entered the residence and began to call out Mulero. At the time, Mulero refused to give up and come out. On the last and final command, before K-9 Fox was released to search, Mulero exited the bathroom and was taken into custody without incident.

Mulero was then transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.