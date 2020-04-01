Police arrest three people following drive-by shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Goose Creek on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the area of Barton Drive in the Birch Hollow Mobile Home Park around 12:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

Police say they received reports that a yellow Nissan Pathfinder left the area just after the shooting took place and officers later conducted a traffic stop matching the vehicle description on N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Investigators determined the vehicle was involved in the shooting and all three subjects inside were taken into custody. Their names have not yet been released.

Police say no one was shot during the incident, but said numerous vehicles and residences sustained property damage.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry (843) 554-1111, or contact Investigator Powell at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2356.