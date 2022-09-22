GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed during a Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Dept. responded to the area of Crowfield Boulevard near Stratford High School just before 11:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist.

Officials say an investigation revealed the bicyclist was down in the roadway at the time of the crash. “Goose Creek Fire responded to the scene and attempted to render aid; however, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries,” the department said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

An investigation is ongoing.