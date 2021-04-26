Police: Four robbed at gunpoint while leaving Goose Creek bowling alley late Sunday night

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a Goose Creek bowling alley late Sunday night.

Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department said the four individuals were leaving the Royal Lanes Bowling Alley around 10:00 p.m. when they were approached by four suspects who robbed them at gunpoint.

When one of the victims attempted to run away, Capt. Brown said one of the suspects shot at them with his handgun and struck the victim multiple times.

The victim returned fire with his own handgun and all four suspects jumped back into their vehicle – a red sedan – and drove away from the bowling alley.

Police say the injured victim was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment where they were able to identify one of the robbers by his first name.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was also at Trident Medical Center receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The suspect – who is a minor – was taken into custody at the hospital.

Police say there are currently three outstanding suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department.