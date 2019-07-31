Police: Goose Creek mother charged with unlawful neglect of child

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

According to authorities, the mother has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

The report stated that the incident occurred at 10 p.m. on July 19th. Police Responded to the Stone Hurst Subdivision where 34-year-old Lacey Hart lives.

Officers say when they arrived they found Hart holding her unresponsive infant in an upstairs bedroom.

According to the Police Report, the child was blue and cold to the touch when officers arrived.

The child was declared dead at the scene.

According to officials the mom, Hart, claims she was sleeping with a child in the bed and during the night made a bottle to feed the child. When the mother woke up later in the morning, she claims the child wasn’t breathing.

Investigators found drugs in the bedroom where the mother and child slept.

Officers collected drug paraphernalia from the scene along with meth, weed, and heroin.

The mother was arrested on drug and neglect charges, but the case isn’t closed.