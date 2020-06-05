Police investigating after person found dead inside Hanahan home

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a person was found deceased inside a Hanahan home early Friday morning.

According to Chief Dennis Turner with the Hanahan Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Raptor Drive in the Eagle Landing community around 6:00 a.m. and located the deceased individual.

Chief Turner said the case is being investigated as a homicide. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are both assisting in the investigation.

No other details were provided.

